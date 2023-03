Paradisical Blue Lagoon holds Luzon’s whitest sand and bluest waters but the large-scale development here has eaten up a big part of the beach and it's now covered with concrete Godzilla statues and a parking lot. The water is still beautiful but the beach gets insanely busy, especially at weekends.

It’s 16km from Saud to reach the turn-off to the beach, and then another 4km down a sealed road.