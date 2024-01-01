At the entrance to Blue Lagoon is Bantay-abot (‘Mountain with a Hole’), which is exactly as the name suggests: it's a rock with a photogenic arch-shaped hole.
0.84 MILES
Paradisical Blue Lagoon holds Luzon’s whitest sand and bluest waters but the large-scale development here has eaten up a big part of the beach and it's…
0.99 MILES
In secluded Caunayan Bay, this memorial commemorates the mission of American submarine USS Stingray, which delivered weapons to Ilocano guerrillas, thus…
1.69 MILES
Kabigan Falls is 120m of crashing white water and a cool, clear pool for swimming. It's accessible via group tours run by all hotels or via private…
5.83 MILES
This is a dazzling long arc of white sand that shimmers into a perfect swimming pool of blue sea. There's a big selection of accommodation here, but it's…
1.55 MILES
At the far end of Blue Lagoon, Dos Hermanos is a pair of easily accessible offshore islands with great snorkelling. Local legend claims the islands are…
