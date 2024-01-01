Bantay-abot

North Luzon

At the entrance to Blue Lagoon is Bantay-abot (‘Mountain with a Hole’), which is exactly as the name suggests: it's a rock with a photogenic arch-shaped hole.

  • Blue Lagoon

    Blue Lagoon

    0.84 MILES

    Paradisical Blue Lagoon holds Luzon’s whitest sand and bluest waters but the large-scale development here has eaten up a big part of the beach and it's…

  • Stingray Memorial

    Stingray Memorial

    0.99 MILES

    In secluded Caunayan Bay, this memorial commemorates the mission of American submarine USS Stingray, which delivered weapons to Ilocano guerrillas, thus…

  • Kabigan Falls

    Kabigan Falls

    1.69 MILES

    Kabigan Falls is 120m of crashing white water and a cool, clear pool for swimming. It's accessible via group tours run by all hotels or via private…

  • Saud Beach

    Saud Beach

    5.83 MILES

    This is a dazzling long arc of white sand that shimmers into a perfect swimming pool of blue sea. There's a big selection of accommodation here, but it's…

  • Dos Hermanos

    Dos Hermanos

    1.55 MILES

    At the far end of Blue Lagoon, Dos Hermanos is a pair of easily accessible offshore islands with great snorkelling. Local legend claims the islands are…

