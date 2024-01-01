Timubo Cave

Eastern Visayas

Near Esperanza on Pacijan's northwest tip is touristy Timubo Cave, where a set of (slippery) stairs leads down to a refreshing cave pool.

Nearby Eastern Visayas attractions

1. Borromeo Beach

1.94 MILES

Off the main road south of Esperanza is stunning Borromeo Beach, a blinding expanse of white powder.

2. Tulang Island

2.05 MILES

Tulang Island, off the northern coast of Pacijan, has a stunning sandy beach where you can play Robinson Crusoe for an hour or so. Boaters in Tulang Daku…

3. Bukilat Cave

12.27 MILES

In the far east of the island, just north of MacArthur, is the remote, well-hidden Bukilat Cave. One inky-black corner is apparently the start of a long…

4. Superdome

28.07 MILES

This vast concrete structure dominates the promenade. It's a key venue for big basketball games and conferences.