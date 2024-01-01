Near Esperanza on Pacijan's northwest tip is touristy Timubo Cave, where a set of (slippery) stairs leads down to a refreshing cave pool.
Eastern Visayas
2.05 MILES
Tulang Island, off the northern coast of Pacijan, has a stunning sandy beach where you can play Robinson Crusoe for an hour or so. Boaters in Tulang Daku…
1.94 MILES
Off the main road south of Esperanza is stunning Borromeo Beach, a blinding expanse of white powder.
12.27 MILES
In the far east of the island, just north of MacArthur, is the remote, well-hidden Bukilat Cave. One inky-black corner is apparently the start of a long…
28.07 MILES
This vast concrete structure dominates the promenade. It's a key venue for big basketball games and conferences.
Nearby Eastern Visayas attractions
