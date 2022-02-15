Shutterstock / Joshua Edward Quillo

Davao

This sprawling city – the culinary, cultural, economic and commercial capital of the south – is, for better or worse, becoming more like Manila. More traffic, more malls, more multinationals, more subdivisions hidden behind security gates. However, Mt Apo looms majestically in the distance, symbolizing the typical Davaoeño's dual citizenship as both an urbanite and someone deeply rooted to the land outside the city. Locals know that Davao (dah-bow, and sometimes spelled “Dabaw”) has more than enough action to keep them satisfied, and yet it’s only a short drive or boat ride from forested slopes and white-sand beaches.

 

Explore Davao

  • M

    Museo Dabawenyo

    An excellent museum with two floors of well-designed galleries exploring the complex patchwork of indigenous tribal groups, religions and ethnicities of…

  • K

    Kublai's Gallery

    An unconventional setting for a fine-art gallery, paintings by artist Kublai Millan fill the walls of this large space. Take an elevator to the 4th or 5th…

  • D

    Davao Crocodile Park

    Around 5km north of the city centre is this large complex spread out along the Davao River. A combination conservation centre and zoo, there are croc …

  • B

    Bankerohan Public Market

    Vibrant, chaotic, claustrophobic, smelly and resembling a sprawling shanty town, Bankerohan provides a taste of local flavour. Everything that appears in…

  • P

    People’s Park

    A family-friendly expanse of more concrete than green space with larger-than-life-sized sculptures of native peoples of Mindanao, all designed by artist…

  • D

    Dabaw Museum

    This museum, next to the Waterfront Insular Hotel northeast of downtown, has a good collection of tribal weaving and artefacts from most of the Mindanao…

  • S

    San Pedro Cathedral

    This centrally located cathedral on the site of the city's oldest church has an interesting design meant to resemble an ark. Daily mass in English at 6am…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Davao.

