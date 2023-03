The Bataan Peninsula's most poignant site is on Mt Samat near Balanga. Atop the mountain is a 90m-high crucifix with battle scenes carved around its base. You can take a lift (which operates from 8am to noon and from 1pm to 5pm) to the top of the cross, where there is a long viewing gallery with great views out over Mt Mariveles, Manila Bay and the South China Sea.