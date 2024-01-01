All Hands Resort

Around Manila

LoginSave

An unlikely location among industrial surrounds, but a nice stretch of sand to relax on midweek. Day entry is from 6am to 6pm and includes use of nipa huts.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Battle of Bataan Museum

    Battle of Bataan Museum

    20.9 MILES

    In a bunker beneath the main Battle of Bataan shrine, this absorbing and blissfully air-conditioned museum has an impressive range of weaponry, battles…

  • Mt Pinatubo

    Mt Pinatubo

    24.64 MILES

    The jumping-off point for the climb up Mt Pinatubo is the village of Santa Juliana, from where you take a memorable 4WD journey across an eerie, lunar…

  • Dambana ng Kagitingan

    Dambana ng Kagitingan

    20.84 MILES

    The Bataan Peninsula's most poignant site is on Mt Samat near Balanga. Atop the mountain is a 90m-high crucifix with battle scenes carved around its base…

  • Liw-liwa

    Liw-liwa

    22.34 MILES

    A wonderful spot for surfing, Liw-liwa is a beautiful stretch of volcanic-pumice-strewn beach just south of San Felipe, which is 5km north of San Narciso…

  • Pundaquit

    Pundaquit

    16.46 MILES

    Oriented for perfect sunsets, this wide grey-white beach with lapping waves is strewn with colourful fishing bangka. Add to this a view of Capones Island…

  • Anawangin Cove

    Anawangin Cove

    14.3 MILES

    Accessible only by boat or on foot (five hours from Pundaquit), this stunning arc of white-ash sand can get packed with visitors from Manila, but if you…

  • Capones Island

    Capones Island

    18.24 MILES

    You can sleep under the stars on hourglass-shaped Capones Island, a 25-minute bangka (outrigger canoe) ride from the fishing village of Pundaquit, just a…

  • Camayan Beach Resort

    Camayan Beach Resort

    2.32 MILES

    About 25km south of the Freeport Zone just near Ocean Adventure marine theme park, is this lovely sweep of sand with plenty of water activities, a dive…

View more attractions

Nearby Around Manila attractions

1. Camayan Beach Resort

2.32 MILES

About 25km south of the Freeport Zone just near Ocean Adventure marine theme park, is this lovely sweep of sand with plenty of water activities, a dive…

2. Anawangin Cove

14.3 MILES

Accessible only by boat or on foot (five hours from Pundaquit), this stunning arc of white-ash sand can get packed with visitors from Manila, but if you…

3. Pundaquit

16.46 MILES

Oriented for perfect sunsets, this wide grey-white beach with lapping waves is strewn with colourful fishing bangka. Add to this a view of Capones Island…

4. Capones Island

18.24 MILES

You can sleep under the stars on hourglass-shaped Capones Island, a 25-minute bangka (outrigger canoe) ride from the fishing village of Pundaquit, just a…

5. La Paz

20.22 MILES

In between the sleepier beaches of Liw-liwa and Pundaquit, just west of the town of San Narciso, La Paz is the busiest and most built-up part of this…

6. Dambana ng Kagitingan

20.84 MILES

The Bataan Peninsula's most poignant site is on Mt Samat near Balanga. Atop the mountain is a 90m-high crucifix with battle scenes carved around its base…

7. Battle of Bataan Museum

20.9 MILES

In a bunker beneath the main Battle of Bataan shrine, this absorbing and blissfully air-conditioned museum has an impressive range of weaponry, battles…

8. Liw-liwa

22.34 MILES

A wonderful spot for surfing, Liw-liwa is a beautiful stretch of volcanic-pumice-strewn beach just south of San Felipe, which is 5km north of San Narciso…