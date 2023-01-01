Museo Ferroviario

This museum located inside the train station gives the impression of stepping back in time. You can wander amid beautiful, though poorly maintained, 20th-century steam engines and rolling stock. It was closed to visitors when we visited but you might be able to get inside by ringing the bell on the southern gates of the station.

About an 800m walk south of the train station, a British locomotive built in 1859 and used as a troop train in the War of the Pacific is the centerpiece of El Parque de la Locomotora, an otherwise empty roadside park.