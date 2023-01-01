A short distance inland from the intersection of the Panamericana and Chile 11, you'll see the pre-Columbian Lluta geoglyphs, also known as the Gigantes de Lluta. These are sprinkled along an otherwise-barren slope of the southern Lluta Valley; markers indicate when to pull over and squint toward the hillsides. The diverse figures include a frog, an eagle, llamas and the occasional human. These delightful geoglyphs recall the importance of pre-Columbian pack trains on the route to Tiwanaku.