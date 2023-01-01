Museo de Sitio Colón 10

See the 32 excavated Chinchorro mummies in situ at this tiny museum below El Morro. They were discovered when an architect bought this former private home with the intention of converting it into a hotel. You can gape at the glass-protected bodies as they were found, in the sand below the floors, in different positions, complete with their funerary bundles, skins and feathers of marine fowl.

There are a few infants, with red-painted mud masks. Go up the wooden ramp for a better vantage point of the mummies and then check out the great view of the city from the covered terrace. The included audio guide (available in English and other languages) gives a fine context to the site.