Ex-Aduana de Arica

Arica

LoginSave

Eiffel designed this former customs house. Prefabricated in Paris, it was assembled on-site in 1874, with walls made of blocks and bricks stacked between metallic supports. As the city's cultural center, it hosts a smattering of exhibitions and has an impressive 32-step wrought-iron spiral staircase. At the time of writing it was closed for long-term restoration.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Museo de Sitio Colón 10

    Museo de Sitio Colón 10

    0.24 MILES

    See the 32 excavated Chinchorro mummies in situ at this tiny museum below El Morro. They were discovered when an architect bought this former private home…

  • El Morro de Arica

    El Morro de Arica

    0.35 MILES

    This imposing coffee-colored shoulder of rock looms 110m over the city. It makes a great place to get your bearings, with vulture-eye views of the city,…

  • Ferrocarril Arica-Poconchile

    Ferrocarril Arica-Poconchile

    1.35 MILES

    One part of the old rail line that linked Arica with La Paz, Bolivia, has been restored, allowing you to ride a tourist train that runs once a week…

  • Cuevas de Anzota

    Cuevas de Anzota

    5.12 MILES

    About 10km south of the center, the serene beaches give way to an area of jagged cliffs, rocky shorelines and caves that were used by the Chinchorro…

  • Catedral de San Marcos

    Catedral de San Marcos

    0.11 MILES

    This Gothic-style church has a threefold claim to fame. First, it was designed by celebrated Parisian engineer Alexandre Gustave Eiffel, before his…

  • Lluta Geoglyphs

    Lluta Geoglyphs

    9.57 MILES

    A short distance inland from the intersection of the Panamericana and Chile 11, you'll see the pre-Columbian Lluta geoglyphs, also known as the Gigantes…

  • Museo Histórico y de Armas

    Museo Histórico y de Armas

    0.28 MILES

    Atop Morro de Arica, this museum recounts a key battle that took place on this hillside in 1880 during the War of the Pacific. There'a a collection of…

View more attractions

Nearby Arica attractions

1. Catedral de San Marcos

0.11 MILES

This Gothic-style church has a threefold claim to fame. First, it was designed by celebrated Parisian engineer Alexandre Gustave Eiffel, before his…

2. Museo de Sitio Colón 10

0.24 MILES

See the 32 excavated Chinchorro mummies in situ at this tiny museum below El Morro. They were discovered when an architect bought this former private home…

3. Museo Histórico y de Armas

0.28 MILES

Atop Morro de Arica, this museum recounts a key battle that took place on this hillside in 1880 during the War of the Pacific. There'a a collection of…

4. El Morro de Arica

0.35 MILES

This imposing coffee-colored shoulder of rock looms 110m over the city. It makes a great place to get your bearings, with vulture-eye views of the city,…

5. Ferrocarril Arica-Poconchile

1.35 MILES

One part of the old rail line that linked Arica with La Paz, Bolivia, has been restored, allowing you to ride a tourist train that runs once a week…

6. Cuevas de Anzota

5.12 MILES

About 10km south of the center, the serene beaches give way to an area of jagged cliffs, rocky shorelines and caves that were used by the Chinchorro…

7. Lluta Geoglyphs

9.57 MILES

A short distance inland from the intersection of the Panamericana and Chile 11, you'll see the pre-Columbian Lluta geoglyphs, also known as the Gigantes…