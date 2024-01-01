Ex-Aduana de Arica

Eiffel designed this former customs house. Prefabricated in Paris, it was assembled on-site in 1874, with walls made of blocks and bricks stacked between metallic supports. As the city's cultural center, it hosts a smattering of exhibitions and has an impressive 32-step wrought-iron spiral staircase. At the time of writing it was closed for long-term restoration.
