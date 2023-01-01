Complejo Arqueológico Miculla

This 43-hectare archaeological site is an outdoor gallery of pre-Hispanic art and is considered to be one of the most important collections of rock art in the country. It contains hundreds of petroglyphs carved into large boulders which were left by the Tiahuanaco culture, with the earliest examples being carved around 500 AD. A 3km circuit runs among the boulders passing engravings of anthropomorphic figures hunting, dancing, playing musical instruments and engaged in battle in addition to many representations of animals.

The site is located 23km northeast from Tacna on the road to Palca. Frequent local buses from Tacna will drop you 2km from the trailhead, or a round-trip taxi costs around S70 including waiting time.