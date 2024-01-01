Museo de Zela

South Coast

The small, musty Museo de Zela provides a look at the interior of one of Tacna’s oldest colonial buildings, the Casa de Zela. Here you can see some period furnishings and personal objects of Zela – a national independence hero who led Revolución de Tacna in 1811 – in addition to portaits of Peru's many presidents.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Complejo Arqueológico Miculla

    Complejo Arqueológico Miculla

    12.23 MILES

    This 43-hectare archaeological site is an outdoor gallery of pre-Hispanic art and is considered to be one of the most important collections of rock art in…

  • Lluta Geoglyphs

    Lluta Geoglyphs

    28.44 MILES

    A short distance inland from the intersection of the Panamericana and Chile 11, you'll see the pre-Columbian Lluta geoglyphs, also known as the Gigantes…

  • Museo Ferroviario

    Museo Ferroviario

    0.33 MILES

    This museum located inside the train station gives the impression of stepping back in time. You can wander amid beautiful, though poorly maintained, 20th…

  • Paseo Cívico

    Paseo Cívico

    0.18 MILES

    Unlike almost every other town in Peru, Tacna’s main plaza is not called the Plaza de Armas because the city was never formally founded by the Spanish. It…

  • Museo Histórico Regional

    Museo Histórico Regional

    0.12 MILES

    Patriotic like everything in Tacna, this museum above the town library broadcasts a grand, somewhat triumphant, air. Huge canvases depicting key moments…

  • Fountain

    Fountain

    0.19 MILES

    On the Paseo Cívico, this 6m-high bronze fountain is said to have been created by the French engineer Alexandre Gustave Eiffel (of tower fame) but these…

  • Cathedral

    Cathedral

    0.24 MILES

    Alexandre Gustave Eiffel (of tower fame) designed the cathedral, noted for its fine stained-glass windows and onyx high altar.

  • Casa Museo Basadre

    Casa Museo Basadre

    0.19 MILES

    Named for a local historian born in 1903, this place is more convincing as a cultural center than a museum (though there’s a handful of old photos and an…

