Like Nazca, Palpa is surrounded by perplexing geoglyphs, the so-called Palpa Lines, which are serially overshadowed by the more famous, but less abundant, Nazca Lines to the south. The Palpa Lines display a greater profusion of human forms including the Familia Real de Paracas, a group of eight figures on a hillside.

It's possible to view some of the Lines from terra firma at a mirador (lookout) 8km south of the town of Palpa where a small museum hut offers further explanations in English and Spanish. However, the best way to see more of these lines is on a combined overflight from Nazca.