A dirt road travels 25km west from Nazca to Cahuachi, the most important known Nazca center, which is still undergoing excavation. It consists of several pyramids, a graveyard and an enigmatic site called Estaquería, which may have been used as a place of mummification. Tours from Nazca take three hours, cost S50 to S130 per person, and may include a side trip to Pueblo Viejo, a nearby pre-Nazca residential settlement, or sandboarding on nearby dunes.

Going here with advance reservations from a tour agency is recommended as access is complicated. If you want to go independently a round-trip taxi from Nazca costs around S90 to S100.