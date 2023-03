The Museo Lítico Pucará displays a surprisingly good selection of anthropomorphic monoliths from the town’s pre-Inca site, Kalasaya. The museum is next to the Plaza de Armas. Just S10 gets you into both sites, though there’s nobody to check your ticket at the ruin.

Don't miss the ceramic toritos (bulls) on the museum roof. These are often seen perched on the roofs of Andean houses for good luck