These pre-Inca ruins are spread out across a large area above the town and consist of nine pyramid-like structures, the largest of which gives the site its name. Kalasaya is a short way up Lima, west of the main plaza. Just S10 gets you into Kalasaya and the Museo Lítico Pucará at the Plaza de Armas, though there’s nobody to check your ticket at the ruin.

The Kalasaya pyramid is constructed from stone monoliths and human head sculptures jut out from its walls. Other carved creatures include serpents and pumas. The center was used for offerings to the gods and Pucará culture became the central force in the Lake Titicaca region by 200 BC.