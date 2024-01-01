Staff at the shop opposite this museum, two blocks west of the Plaza de Armas, will give you a Spanish-language guided tour of the museum’s small but significant collection. It includes pre-Inca ceramics and monoliths, plus one mummy. They may also show you a unique vase inscribed with the sacred cosmology of the Incas.
Museo Kampaq
Lake Titicaca
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.13 MILES
Worth seeing and the pride of locals, this lime-mortar church includes fascinating features, such as a life-sized sculpture of The Last Supper; Santiago …
27.44 MILES
Sitting on rolling hills on the Lago Umayo peninsula, the chullpas (funerary towers) of Sillustani stand out for miles against a desolate altiplano…
21.95 MILES
These pre-Inca ruins are spread out across a large area above the town and consist of nine pyramid-like structures, the largest of which gives the site…
22.08 MILES
The Museo Lítico Pucará displays a surprisingly good selection of anthropomorphic monoliths from the town’s pre-Inca site, Kalasaya. The museum is next to…
0.08 MILES
In the small square beside the Plaza de Armas, the town hall is recognizable by its murals depicting Lampa’s history – past, present and future. Inside…
Nearby Lake Titicaca attractions
0.08 MILES
In the small square beside the Plaza de Armas, the town hall is recognizable by its murals depicting Lampa’s history – past, present and future. Inside…
2. Iglesia de Santiago Apostol
0.13 MILES
Worth seeing and the pride of locals, this lime-mortar church includes fascinating features, such as a life-sized sculpture of The Last Supper; Santiago …
21.95 MILES
These pre-Inca ruins are spread out across a large area above the town and consist of nine pyramid-like structures, the largest of which gives the site…
22.08 MILES
The Museo Lítico Pucará displays a surprisingly good selection of anthropomorphic monoliths from the town’s pre-Inca site, Kalasaya. The museum is next to…
27.44 MILES
Sitting on rolling hills on the Lago Umayo peninsula, the chullpas (funerary towers) of Sillustani stand out for miles against a desolate altiplano…