Palacio Municipal

South Coast

The Moorish, pastel-colored City Hall building was badly damaged in the earthquake and sits on the corner of the park awaiting repair.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Islas Ballestas

    Islas Ballestas

    13.19 MILES

    Grandiosely nicknamed the ‘poor man’s Galápagos,’ the Islas Ballestas make for a memorable excursion. The only way to get here is on a boat tour, offered…

  • Casa-Hacienda San José

    Casa-Hacienda San José

    15.69 MILES

    Provoking many visitors to make the trip all the way down from Lima, this former slave plantation with its stately hacienda offers a window into race and…

  • Punta Arquillo

    Punta Arquillo

    17.82 MILES

    Just before the Lagunillas turnoff, a spur road branches off the main La Mina road and heads to the southwest for a few kilometers to a parking area near…

  • Reserva Nacional de Paracas

    Reserva Nacional de Paracas

    13.52 MILES

    This vast desert reserve occupies most of the Península de Paracas and houses remote beaches backed by dramatic arid landscapes and plenty of wonderful…

  • Museo Julio C Tello

    Museo Julio C Tello

    11.9 MILES

    Right next to the park visitor center, in front of the Paracas Necropolis burial grounds on Cerro Colorado, this recently expanded museum features…

  • Playa La Mina

    Playa La Mina

    16.06 MILES

    This beach is a short drive or walk south of Lagunillas on a dirt road and has gentle waters that make it the best swimming area in the reserve…

  • Candelabra Geoglyph

    Candelabra Geoglyph

    11.21 MILES

    A giant three-pronged figure etched into the sandy hills, which is more than 150m high and 50m wide. No one knows exactly who made the glyph, or when, or…

  • El Carmen District

    El Carmen District

    17.52 MILES

    A village unlike any other in Peru, El Carmen is a place where African and Latin American cultures collide with hip-gyrating results. It's famed for its…

Nearby South Coast attractions

1. San Clemente Cathedral

0.02 MILES

Pisco’s biggest casualty of the 2007 earthquake was the colonial San Clemente Cathedral. A new, modern, red-bricked church has gone up in its place,…

2. Plaza de Armas

0.04 MILES

Post-earthquake, Pisco’s main Plaza de Armas is a mishmash of the vanquished and the saved. The equestrian statue of José de San Martín, hand raised…

3. Statue of José de San Martín

0.05 MILES

This bronze statue of José de San Martín is the centerpiece of the the Plaza de Armas, with the independence hero on horseback with his hand raised urging…

5. Paracas Necropolis

11.55 MILES

A few hundred meters behind the visitor complex on Cerro Colorado are the 5000-year-old remains of a necropolis related to the Paracas culture, which…

6. Centro de Interpretación

11.87 MILES

Located 1.5km south of the entry point to Reserva Nacional de Paracas, this visitor center seems to be aimed for the most part at school groups rather…

