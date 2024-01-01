Mirador

South Coast

LoginSave

It’s a five-minute walk from the main plaza up to a scenic mirador (lookout) with great views of the town and its surrounding mountains.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Catapalla

    Catapalla

    4.05 MILES

    A tiny settlement 6km further up the valley from Lunahuaná, Catapalla is a traditional mountain village with quiet, traffic-free streets and a pretty…

  • La Reyna de Lunahuaná

    La Reyna de Lunahuaná

    4.04 MILES

    A rustic bodega producing both wine and pisco (Peruvian grape brandy), venerable La Reyna de Lunahuaná presides over the main plaza in Catapalla, about…

  • Incahuasi

    Incahuasi

    4.7 MILES

    The most notable archaeological site in the Cañete Valley is Incahuasi, the rough-walled ruins of the military headquarters of the 10th Inca king Túpac…

  • Iglesia Santiago Apostal

    Iglesia Santiago Apostal

    0.17 MILES

    Lunahuaná is small with little of architectural significance outside of its main square, which is crowned by the Iglesia Santiago Apostal dating from 1690…

View more attractions

Nearby South Coast attractions

1. Iglesia Santiago Apostal

0.17 MILES

Lunahuaná is small with little of architectural significance outside of its main square, which is crowned by the Iglesia Santiago Apostal dating from 1690…

2. La Reyna de Lunahuaná

4.04 MILES

A rustic bodega producing both wine and pisco (Peruvian grape brandy), venerable La Reyna de Lunahuaná presides over the main plaza in Catapalla, about…

3. Catapalla

4.05 MILES

A tiny settlement 6km further up the valley from Lunahuaná, Catapalla is a traditional mountain village with quiet, traffic-free streets and a pretty…

4. Incahuasi

4.7 MILES

The most notable archaeological site in the Cañete Valley is Incahuasi, the rough-walled ruins of the military headquarters of the 10th Inca king Túpac…