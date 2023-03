A rustic bodega producing both wine and pisco (Peruvian grape brandy), venerable La Reyna de Lunahuaná presides over the main plaza in Catapalla, about 6km east of Lunahuaná. The owners here can teach you the ABCs of pisco and wine production. A one-way taxi ride costs from S6, but you may have to wait until a car shows up for the return.