A tiny settlement 6km further up the valley from Lunahuaná, Catapalla is a traditional mountain village with quiet, traffic-free streets and a pretty plaza. It's notable for one of the valley’s oldest artisanal wineries, La Reyna de Lunahuaná which presides over the main plaza. The owners here can teach you the ABCs of pisco (Peruvian grape brandy) and wine production.

The village’s other traditional attraction, the Puente Colgante (suspension bridge) that used to hang precariously over the Río Cañete’s angry rapids, was washed away in the 2017 floods and has yet to be replaced. A one-way taxi ride to Catapalla from Lunahuaná should cost from S6, but you may have to wait until a car shows up for the return.