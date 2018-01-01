Welcome to Puerto Maldonado
Yet its languid, laid-back ambience invites you to linger. Whether you arrive by air or by road, Puerto Maldonado will be a shock to the system, with a mercilessly sweltering climate and a fair quantity of mosquitoes. But its beautiful plaza and burgeoning accommodation options will, together with a lively nightlife, provide plenty of reason to hang around a couple of days.
The city itself has been important over the years for rubber, logging, gold and oil prospecting, and its commercial role has assumed greater dimensions as a port of call on the Carretera Interocéanica. It’s of foremost importance to travelers, however, as the jumping-off point for a voyage on Ríos Tambopata and Madre de Dios, which converge here. These watery wonderlands offer the most accessible primary jungle locales in the country, yet are served by excellent accommodations for those craving luxury. Indisputably, Puerto Maldonado offers travelers more chance to see, feel and hear the Amazonian jungle than anywhere else in Peru.
3-Day Amazon Jungle Tour at Hacienda Concepción
Your 3-day tour of the Peruvian Amazon includes full board at Hacienda Concepción, a comfortable 3-star eco-lodge dedicated to the conservation of the Amazon jungle. Choose a single or double accommodation with a king-size bed or two twin beds, including shared bathrooms with hot water, and enjoy international breakfast, lunch and dinner served every day. This family-friendly lodge offers special activities for the kids (treasure hunts, for example) and adults can unwind at the bar (open until midnight) with a complimentary pisco sour each day at happy hour.Relax amid this enchanting and serene natural setting, located within more than 2,000 acres (800 hectares) of lush, unspoiled rainforest—all within easy walking distance of Lake Sandoval. You’ll enjoy wildlife viewing and guided excursions to the Tambopata National Reserve and beyond!
3-Day Amazon Jungle Tour at the Corto Maltés Lodge
DAY 1: Amazon Jungle Corto Maltes Program (L, D) Upon your arrival at the airport, you will be met by your tour guide and taken to the Capitania Port, where you will board a typical Amazonian boat and travel along the jungle Madre de Dios River for forty minutes until we reach the Corto Maltes Amazonia Lodge. Once at the lodge, you will have time to relax and enjoy a delicious lunch. During the afternoon, your Amazon adventure begins as you will be treated to a jungle trek to explore a large variety of tropical trees, medicinal plants and encounter an array of different creatures and critters. You will also visit a shiringuero encampment, a reproduction of a real camp, where you will observe the process of collecting rubber and its use for many products. The trek will last around 2 hours. Once we have returned to the lodge, you may wish to take a refreshing dip in the pool or enjoy a tasty cocktail at the terrace bar before embarking on a boat safari trip in search of caiman crocodiles. We will then return for an appetizing Peruvian dinner. DAY 2: Sandoval Lake, visit to the lookout tower and a Brazil nut harvesting camp (Corto Maltes) (B, L, D) Today, you will get up early to make the most of the Amazonian wildlife in the morning. After 20 minutes traveling on the river Madre de Dios, you will arrive at the landing stage of Lake Sandoval. Around 3 km hike and you will enter to the Tambopata National Reserve, you will see giant trees, different kinds of monkeys, beautiful birds and much more. On your boat trip on Lake Sandoval, you will observe giant river otters, reptiles, mammals, birds. Monkey Island (Optional). This activity will depend on the season. Sometimes, it will be difficult to visit it because of the floods. Another great activity will be the climbing to one of the two lookout towers (20 and 42 meters high) designed for birds watching. Then, after this interesting experience, you will go to a Brazil nut camp. Time for a free time will come. You could swim, get refreshed at the bar or visit our souvenir shop. DAY 3: From Corto Maltes to Puerto Maldonado Airport (B) You will get up very early in the morning at around 5:30 am to observe a clay lick (20 minutes walking). You will observe a fantastic show performed by parrots that come to the clay lick to ingest a particular kind of clay. We will return to the lodge. After a delicious breakfast, your guide will accompany you on the boat back to Puerto Maldonado. Before reaching the airport, you will stop at a local market where agricultural products, in particular, Amazonian fruits, are sold. You will arrive at the airport in time for your domestic flight. We hope you had a great Cultural Immersion with us!
Peruvian Amazon Rain Forest 3-Day Tour from Puerto Maldonado
Day 1: Puerto Maldonado Pickup – Transfer to Eco-Lodge (L,D)Welcome and reception at the airport or bus terminal. Depending on when you arrive, you may first be transferred to the local tour operator's office to rest, have a snack or coffee, and use their wifi. Around noon, once the whole group has arrived, you'll transfer to the boat wharf, Port Captain. Begin the 1-hour boat ride to your eco-lodge while enjoying the wonders of the rainforest. Set off down the Madre de Dios River through the heart of the jungle surrounded by plants, animals, and breathtaking scenery.Arrive at your eco-lodge and settle into your private bungalow. Take a short rest before a guided walk around the lodge and its trails. Before dinner, you may take a walk with your guide and experience the jungle as it transforms from day into night making way for nocturnal animals. Then, go to the dinning hall for your first dinner in the rainforest and enjoy a typical meal from this region. Day 2: Jungle Walk – Taricaya Reserve (B, L, D)Have breakfast between 7am and 8am, and then begin your adventure walking on the trails surrounded by huge trees. You will arrive at the first platforms located 50 and 80 feet (15 and 25 meters) high, accessed by a suspension bridge, and explore the amazing structure of the trees and the wildlife that live in and around them.Continue your walk into the Taricaya reserve towards the Canopy platform, the highest tree platform in the Amazon rainforest located about 150 feet (45 m) high. Catch a glimpse of flying macaws, parrots, toucans, or the infamous harpy eagle; the views from this platform are truly unforgettable.Continue into the reserve to reach the animal rescue center, where you will encounter many different wild animals including jaguars, pumas, toucans, macaws, monkeys, jaguarondi, bush dog, tapirs, and more. Visit the butterfly house before returning to the lodge for lunch. Take a walk to the agro-forestry farm and visit the taricaya turtle project and its artificial beaches. Return to the lodge in your own inflatable boat with a beautiful backdrop of the sunset over the river. Rest before finishing the day with a caiman search along the river's edge in a motorboat by moonlight. End with dinner.Day 3: Puerto Maldonado Departure (B)Enjoy an early breakfast at your lodge before your 8am departure and scenic return boat trip on the Madre de Dios River, bringing you back to Puerto Maldonado around 9:30am. Depending on your return flight/bus, you can be taken directly to the airport/bus station, or dropped off at the office where you can rest, refresh yourself, and use the Wi-Fi. If time permits, you have the option of visiting the Puerto Maldonado city center on your own. In time for your flight or bus departure, return to the office to catch your transfer to the airport or bus terminal.
3-Day Amazon Jungle Tour at Inkaterra Reserva Amazónica
Enjoy two nights’ single or double accommodation at Inkaterra Reserva Amazónica Lodge, located on a private 30,000-acre (12,000-hectare) park in the Amazon Basin. Relax in the privacy of your superior cabana under an enchanting thatched roof, with access to a modern en suite bathroom with hot water available. Enjoy lodge amenities such as a bar, upstairs lounge and balconies for bird watching and stargazing. Unwind at the onsite spa with a purification treatment, reflexology or cold stone massage (own expense).With full board and all transportation included, you’ll have your choice of 13 unique guided excursions into the Peruvian Amazon jungle—one of the most bio-diverse places in the world! While activities at this luxury lodge—such as teatime—are more oriented toward adult singles and couples, families and children are welcome.
4-Day Amazon Jungle Tour at Corto Maltés Lodge
DAY 1: Amazon Jungle Corto Maltes (L, D)Upon your arrival at the airport, you will be met by your tour guide and taken to the Capitania Port, where you will board a typical Amazonian boat and travel along the jungle Madre de Dios River for forty minutes until we reach the Corto Maltes Amazonia Lodge. After lunch, you will be treated to a jungle trek to explore a large variety of tropical trees, medicinal plants and encounter an array of different creatures and critters. You will also visit a shiringuero encampment, a reproduction of a real camp, where you will observe the process of collecting rubber and its use for many products. After that, you will embark on a boat safari trip in search of caiman crocodiles. DAY 2: S andoval lake, visit the lookout tower and a Brazil nut harvesting camp (Corto Maltes) (B, L, D)After an energetic breakfast,.you will travel on the river Madre de Dios and arrive at the landing stage of Lake Sandoval. Around 3 km hike and you will enter to the Tambopata National Reserve.You will see giant trees, different kinds of monkeys, beautiful birds and much more. On your boat trip on Lake Sandoval, you will observe giant river otters, reptiles, mammals, birds. Monkey Island (Optional). This activity will depend on the season. Another great activity will be the climbing to one of the two lookout towers (20 and 42 meters high) designed for birds watching. After this interesting experience, you will go to a Brazil nut camp. Free timeDAY 3: Chacra farm and visit a Machiguenga family (Corto Maltes) (B, L, D)At around 9:00 am you will go by boat to a farm called Chacra. In this place owned by a local family, you will taste seasonal tropical fruits and other native products. Then, you will go by boat to the native Machiguenga family. The Machiguenga are one of the many ethnic groups of the Peruvian Amazon. You will be welcomed by a native family from whom you will observe its customs. They will show you the things they make with natural products such tools, houses, dresses, and ornaments. You will also enjoy a delicious indigenous lunch with the family. Free time in the afternoon DAY 4: From Corto Maltes to Puerto Maldonado Airport (B)You will get up very early in the morning at around 5:30 am to have some coffee or tea before going to observe a clay lick (20 minutes walking). You will observe a fantastic show performed by parrots that come to the clay lick to ingest a particular kind of clay. We will return to the lodge. After breakfast, your guide will accompany you on the boat back to Puerto Maldonado. Before reaching the airport, you will stop at a local market. You will arrive at the airport in time for your domestic flight.
3-Day Amazon Jungle Tour at Posada Amazonas
Your Amazon tour includes two nights’ single or double accommodation, including all transportation and full board, with self-serve meals available for each breakfast, lunch and dinner. Owned by the indigenous Ese-Eja community of Infierno, Posada Amazonas is an airy eco-lodge built of natural materials and located near the Tambopata National Reserve. Each spacious room includes a private bathroom with hot water. Kerosene lamps and candles provide the lighting for classic rooms. (Please note: Rooms are separated not by doors, but by cane fencing with drapes, so they are private but not soundproof.)Enjoy one-of-a-kind daily excursions along with sightings of wild monkeys and colorful birds from the windowless verandah that overlooks the tropical rainforest! Climb the canopy tower for excellent rainforest views and wildlife spotting or relax at the onsite wellness center (massages, aromatherapy, etc. are at own expense).