Amazon Jungle 4-Day Adventure from Iquitos

Day 1: Transfer Iquitos - Jungle Lodge & Activities in the Amazon Jungle (L/D)Arrive to Iquitos before 9am. Transfer from the airport arrivals lounge to Iquitos (or hotel to the office) for shopping and last-minute coordination. Transfer to the port for a 3-hour boat ride from Iquitos up the Amazon River. Upon arrival, get settled at your lodge and enjoy a buffet lunch.Take an afternoon boat trip to Lake Sapote to see different birds, and then head to Moena lagoon, where you'll look for sloths, monkeys, squirrels, and dusky titi monkeys. After watching a sunset over the "forest of mirrors," head to the lodge for a dinner buffet. In the evening, take a boat ride to see caimans, nocturnal birds, and mammals.Day 2: Activities in the Amazon Jungle (B/L/D)Have an early breakfast before setting off on a nature hike. Taste the water contained within the vines of the Uncaria tomentosa (cat's claw) plant. You'll also see the world's smallest monkey, the pigmy marmoset, as well as squirrels and tamarin monkeys. If you're lucky, you'll see the howler monkey, whose deafening roar can be heard many miles away. Enjoy a lunch buffet back at the lodge, then take a boat trip to the lakes Purura and Corrientes and catch different kinds of fish, including the famous piranha (more difficult in March, April, May). This is an area that has many strangler vines, and is a favorite spot of the "hoatzin" bird (also known as the "shansho"). Return to the lodge for a dinner buffet. At night, take a walk in search of huge frogs, the anaconda´s favorite food, and the local tarantulas.Day 3: Activities in the Amazon Jungle (B/L/D)Rise early and have breakfast before embarking on a 5-hour hike near the lodge, allowing you to appreciate the immense variety of flora and fauna that exist in the area. Reach the black waters creek (between the rivers Tahuayo-Yanayacu). You'll stop for lunch served outdoors, allowing you to enjoy the virgin atmosphere of this Amazon jungle site. Share the late afternoon with the friendly people of the jungle, in the village of San Juan de Yanayacu. Return to the lodge for a dinner buffet. On your last night, take a night canoe trip to feel the sounds and animals of the jungle more closely.Day 4: Activities in the Amazon Jungle & Return to Iquitos (B/L)Enjoy breakfast on the boat this morning while cruising on the Amazon River. During this boat trip, you'll experience the most magical moment of your trip, during which you'll swim in the same river where the pink and gray dolphins are known to congregate. On the way back to the lodge, you will see the biggest aquatic plant in the world, the famous Victoria Regia.After enjoying one more lunch buffet, sail three hours back to Iquitos and get dropped off at the hotel or airport. Please plan to fly out of Iquitos after 6pm.