A worthwhile site is the Vulcanology Observatory, about 900m off Tunnel Hill Rd, from where you can enjoy million-dollar views over the bay and the volcanoes. Ask to see inside where numerous informative posters explain the shakiness of the land; and even if you can't feel the small gurias (tremors) you can watch them tickle the seismographs, mostly digital screens these days but one old paper recorder still has a stylus and ink.