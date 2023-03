From the Historical & Cultural Centre it's a short walk to the site of Queen Emma's house, Gunantambu, now occupied by of the Gazelle International Hotel and the Ralum Country Club. There's not much to see other than an old gate and the crumbling steps that hint at the once-grand colonial home that was ruined in WWII.

Emma Forsayth, from Samoa, started a trading business at Mioko in the Duke of York Islands in 1878 before extending her empire to include plantations, trade stores and ships.