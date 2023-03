This poignant war cemetery contains the graves of over 1000 Allied war dead, many of them Indian slaves. The gardens are lovely. It’s 8km off the main road towards the airport; the turn-off (signposted) is about 2km east of Rapopo Plantation Resort. Take PMV 9 and ask the driver to drop you there (K2). The return trip is a bit more tricky; you’ll have to wait for the bus or walk to the main coastal road. Start early.