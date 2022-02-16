This national marine park contains Panama's largest island, the 503-sq-km Isla de Coiba, as well as astounding biodiversity; more than two dozen species…
Veraguas Province
The name of Veraguas province (literally “see waters”) is both descriptive and accurate – it is the only one of Panama's provinces and comarcas (indigenous districts) to border both the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea.
But there's much more here to attract visitors than endless coastline. Unesco World Heritage site Isla Coiba, the so-called Galápagos of Central America, draws divers, birdwatchers and paradise-seekers. Surfing village Santa Catalina is a destination in its own right. Hikes to waterfalls and swimming holes around the highland village of Santa Fé offer an off-the-beaten-path retreat.
Veraguas' isolated Caribbean coast will one day be accessible on the Carretera de Caribe, an east–west highway that will link Miguel de la Borda in Colón Province with Rambala in Bocas de Toro, some 143mi (230km) away. This, and tourism, will help this deforested region of ranchers and subsistence farmers redefine itself and recast its fragile fortunes.
Explore Veraguas Province
- Parque Nacional Coiba
This national marine park contains Panama's largest island, the 503-sq-km Isla de Coiba, as well as astounding biodiversity; more than two dozen species…
- CCerro Tute
With excellent open views of the valley, Cerro Tute is home to the area’s famed bird life and features a cliff blasted with up-currents that seem to…
- IIglesia de San Francisco de la Montaña
This simple stone church, built in 1727, contains nine elaborately carved altarpieces, including the ornate main altar of ash and cedar. Although most…
- CCascada de Bermejo
An excellent half-day road and trail walk (five hours round trip) leads to this tall waterfall with a delightful swimming hole in the dry season. Follow…
- RRío Bulaba
There’s a lovely swimming hole on this river about a 20-minute walk from town. Head northeast along the road past the Coffee Mountain Inn on the way to El…
- PParque Nacional Santa Fé
This vast, mountainous park covers 726 sq km of pristine wilderness, extending from the northern edge of Santa Fé to the Cordillera Central, and includes…
- AAlto de Piedra
There are three waterfalls in Alto de Piedra northwest of town. Though you can visit on your own, access can be difficult and affected by recent weather…
- EEl Salto de Las Palmas
This wonderful 45m-high waterfall located in the town of Las Palmas has a natural pool with refreshing water at its base. The area is surrounded by light…
- EEl Salto
The impressive waterfall known as El Salto lies about three hours southeast of Santa Fé along a 4WD road that is usually only accessible during the dry…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Veraguas Province.
See
Parque Nacional Coiba
This national marine park contains Panama's largest island, the 503-sq-km Isla de Coiba, as well as astounding biodiversity; more than two dozen species…
See
Cerro Tute
With excellent open views of the valley, Cerro Tute is home to the area’s famed bird life and features a cliff blasted with up-currents that seem to…
See
Iglesia de San Francisco de la Montaña
This simple stone church, built in 1727, contains nine elaborately carved altarpieces, including the ornate main altar of ash and cedar. Although most…
See
Cascada de Bermejo
An excellent half-day road and trail walk (five hours round trip) leads to this tall waterfall with a delightful swimming hole in the dry season. Follow…
See
Río Bulaba
There’s a lovely swimming hole on this river about a 20-minute walk from town. Head northeast along the road past the Coffee Mountain Inn on the way to El…
See
Parque Nacional Santa Fé
This vast, mountainous park covers 726 sq km of pristine wilderness, extending from the northern edge of Santa Fé to the Cordillera Central, and includes…
See
Alto de Piedra
There are three waterfalls in Alto de Piedra northwest of town. Though you can visit on your own, access can be difficult and affected by recent weather…
See
El Salto de Las Palmas
This wonderful 45m-high waterfall located in the town of Las Palmas has a natural pool with refreshing water at its base. The area is surrounded by light…
See
El Salto
The impressive waterfall known as El Salto lies about three hours southeast of Santa Fé along a 4WD road that is usually only accessible during the dry…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Veraguas Province
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.