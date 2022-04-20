The easiest way to visit the Panama Canal is to head to the Miraflores Visitors Center, just outside Panama City. This modern center features a four-floor…
Panamá Province
Panamá Province has a rich history of pirates, plunder and pearls. Although it's the most populous province in the country, Panamá can be as big or as small as you want it to be. Tranquil rainforests and sizzling beaches are yours to explore, and the comforts of the capital are never more than an hour away.
The principal attraction remains the world’s most daring engineering achievement. Explore the Panama Canal and its expansion by visiting its locks, boating through its watery recesses or hiking along its jungle-clad shore. It is also the unlikely host of one of the most accessible and best-studied tropical rainforests on the planet.
Day trips from Panama City abound, ranging from beaches and surf breaks to ferry trips to the nearby island village of Taboga. Further flung is the Archipiélago de las Perlas, which attracts everyone from the moneyed elite to, occasionally, Survivor contestants.
Explore Panamá Province
- Miraflores Visitors Center
The easiest way to visit the Panama Canal is to head to the Miraflores Visitors Center, just outside Panama City. This modern center features a four-floor…
- Panama Rainforest Discovery Center
Geared toward ecotourism and environmental education, this is an excellent facility for birdwatchers and nature-lovers. Since you are probably here to…
- Parque Nacional Soberanía
This 195-sq-km national park is one of the most accessible tropical rainforests in Panama. It extends much of the way across the isthmus, from Limón on…
- KKatuma
The third most visited Emberá village in the park – and all the more interesting for that reason alone – is where you'll learn all about the history and…
- RRefugio de Vida Silvestre Islas Taboga y Urabá
This 258-hectare wildlife reserve was established in 1984 to protect a key avian habitat. Taboga and nearby Urabá are home to one of the world's largest…
- CCerro Vigía
At 307m, the island's highest point, this 'peak' offers fabulous views across the island and out to the sea from its mirador. Also here are the remains of…
- SSan Antonio
A Wounaan indigenous community that receives visitors for cultural tours, including traditional dances and rainforest walks, and also sells beautiful…
- IIglesia de San Pedro
Founded in 1550, the Church of St Peter is the second-oldest church in the western hemisphere after the one in Natá in Coclé Province. Inside there is…
- CCementerio Francés
This cemetery in Paraíso on the road to Gamboa about 5km north of the Pedro Miguel Locks dates from between 1880 and 1889. Though there are just 300…
