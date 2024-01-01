The Palacio de las Garzas is named after the great garzas blancas (white herons) that reside here. The president of Panama lives on the upper floor.
Palacio de las Garzas
Panama City
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.68 MILES
Celebrating Panama as the land bridge that has permitted astonishing biodiversity in the region, this world-class museum is a visual feast. Exhibits tell…
0.75 MILES
This wonderful privately owned museum features the best collection of Panamanian art anywhere, an excellent collection of works on paper by Latin American…
4.87 MILES
The easiest way to visit the Panama Canal is to head to the Miraflores Visitors Center, just outside Panama City. This modern center features a four-floor…
4.39 MILES
Founded on August 15, 1519, by Spanish conquistador Pedro Arias de Ávila, the city of Panamá was the first European settlement along the Pacific. For 150…
Panama Rainforest Discovery Center
17.83 MILES
Geared toward ecotourism and environmental education, this is an excellent facility for birdwatchers and nature-lovers. Since you are probably here to…
0.33 MILES
At the tip of the southern point of Casco Viejo, this beautiful plaza pays homage to the French role in the construction of the canal. Its large stone…
13.16 MILES
This 195-sq-km national park is one of the most accessible tropical rainforests in Panama. It extends much of the way across the isthmus, from Limón on…
0.2 MILES
This Casco Viejo church protects the famous Altar de Oro (Golden Altar), the sole relic salvaged after privateer Henry Morgan sacked Panamá Viejo.
Nearby Panama City attractions
0.08 MILES
In 1826, in a schoolroom opposite this Casco Viejo park, Simón Bolívar held a meeting urging the union of the Latin American countries. Bolívar eventually…
0.1 MILES
In this plaza, in the heart of Casco Viejo, Panama declared its independence from Colombia on November 3, 1903.
0.1 MILES
This restored 17th-century church exhibits Gothic, Romantic and Renaissance architectural influences.
0.11 MILES
The headquarters of the Panama archdiocese. Construction started on this 1796 cathedral in 1688.
0.13 MILES
Built in 1907, the interior of this ornate Casco Viejo theater has been completely restored. It boasts red and gold decorations, a once-magnificent…
6. Museo del Canal Interoceánico
0.13 MILES
This impressive museum is housed in a beautifully restored building that once served as the headquarters for the original French canal company. The Panama…
0.13 MILES
This neoclassical Casco Viejo building, dating to 1910, houses the modest Museo de Historia de Panamá.
8. Museo de Historia de Panamá
0.14 MILES
The modest Museo de Historia de Panamá has a small selection of exhibits covering Panamanian history from the colonial period to the modern era.