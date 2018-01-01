Isla Grande Tour from Panamá City

The experience starts by picking you up at 7:00am at the lobby of your hotel. From there we will take you to Isla Grande in Colón.Isla grande, means ´Big Island´, the island is not that big, but is the biggest island around, is really popular because of its beauty, people from all places come to visit Isla Grande to enjoy of the Caribbean water snorkeling, fishing or enjoying other activities.On our way to the island we will pass the historic town of Portobelo, founded 400 years ago where if you like we can make a stop. This is not part of the tour but we can make a 20 minutes stop in the place.When we arrive in La Guira we will take a boat that will take us to the island, it will take around 10 minutes to cross to the island.You can do more activities while you are in the island.Then when tour ends we will take you back to your hotel. This is an all-day tour.