Full Day Safarick Rescue Rehabilitation Zoo and Beach

Your visit starts at the restaurant "Arrecifes" at the Port of Colon where you will be greeted by a staff member, then you will enjoy a 35 minute drive to our rescue and Rehabilitation center" Safarick's Zoologico".Upon arrival at Safarick's Rescue and Rehabilitation zoo, a certified guide will be presented to your group, which is no bigger than 15 people. The guide will present herself/himself and then begin the tour, explaining what Safarick's Zoo currently does for the well-being of each animal and what our future projects are. Walking through the zoo, the guide will explain details regarding each animal, ranging from their natural habitats, diet, behaviors, and so on. Each enclosure is different and unique. Within this zoo, we have animals that will eventually be released into the wild. Others that cannot fend for themselves and therefore must stay with us. During this walk, the guide is available to answer any and all questions you may have regarding the animals. Afterwards, you may peruse a small souvenir shop where visitors can buy t-shirts or stuffed animals, souvenirs, etc.After your visit at Safarick's, you will be brought to a near by private beach , where you can relax and enjoy a delicious Caribbean meal on the beach.This brings us to your drop off back at the port of Colon.