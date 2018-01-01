Welcome to Colón Province
The region's incredible history encompasses the earliest European explorers. Black roots also run deep, and Colón was the birthplace of today’s ultra-popular punta music (better known abroad as reggaetón).
During the colonial era, these coastal cities ranked among the world’s richest; their gold and silver stores enticed pirates from English privateer Sir Francis Drake to Admiral Edward Vernon. Today the fallen fortresses and cannons embedded in the coral reefs recall the fallen Spanish empire.
Top experiences in Colón Province
Colón Province activities
Colon Shore Excursion: Panama City and Canal Private Tour
You will be picked up at the Colon Cruise Port at your ship's arrival. Most days start with incredible views of the city from Cerro Ancon. From here, you will head to the Miraflores Locks to watch the ships travel through. Enjoy the viewing platforms, learn more about the canal at the museum and watch a short film about the canal's history. You will head under the Bridge of the Americas, past the Frank Gehry Bio Museum and out to the Amador Causeway where we will stop for lunch (not included). The rest of the afternoon will be spent on a walking tour of old town, Casco Viejo. Marvel at its spectacular architecture and learn about the history of this UNESCO world heritage site. From Casco Viejo you can head back to your ship, or you can decide to stay for sunset, dinner or drinks in one of the many plazas.
Full Day Safarick Rescue Rehabilitation Zoo and Beach
Your visit starts at the restaurant "Arrecifes" at the Port of Colon where you will be greeted by a staff member, then you will enjoy a 35 minute drive to our rescue and Rehabilitation center" Safarick's Zoologico".Upon arrival at Safarick's Rescue and Rehabilitation zoo, a certified guide will be presented to your group, which is no bigger than 15 people. The guide will present herself/himself and then begin the tour, explaining what Safarick's Zoo currently does for the well-being of each animal and what our future projects are. Walking through the zoo, the guide will explain details regarding each animal, ranging from their natural habitats, diet, behaviors, and so on. Each enclosure is different and unique. Within this zoo, we have animals that will eventually be released into the wild. Others that cannot fend for themselves and therefore must stay with us. During this walk, the guide is available to answer any and all questions you may have regarding the animals. Afterwards, you may peruse a small souvenir shop where visitors can buy t-shirts or stuffed animals, souvenirs, etc.After your visit at Safarick's, you will be brought to a near by private beach , where you can relax and enjoy a delicious Caribbean meal on the beach.This brings us to your drop off back at the port of Colon.
Beautiful Mamey Island Daytour
We will pick you up at your hotel (within Panama City). No need to wake up at 5:00 am. Our beautiful daytour starts at 8:00 am. We will make sure we grab some fresh tropical fruits for later on. This daytour will take you to the most beautiful crystal clear beaches of my province: Colón. Before you make it to the island you will experience more: the world heritage site of Portobelo, you may try a panamanian bollo and you will interact with very friendly "colonenses like me. Once we arrive the port, the boat ride is short, only 10 minutes and you arrive to a caribbean paradise. If, we are lucky, we may see some monkeys. Your lunch would be provided and drinks as well. It would be a relaxing, enjoyable and fun day at the beach and a little more. We always have surprises. Traffic may be heavy on the way out, so, just be prepared for that. It is worth it. You owould be dropped off at your hotel, happy and tired, around 7:30 pm