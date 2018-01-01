Welcome to David
Although it feels more like an overgrown country town, David is Panama’s second-largest city and the capital of Chiriquí Province. It's more a center of agricultural industry than a cultural hub; you will be disappointed if you have museums, clubs and fine dining in mind. Yet with foreign capital flowing into Chiriquí, David is rapidly gaining wealth and importance, and is poised to boom.
For most travelers David is a pit stop on the way to surrounding destinations. Halfway between Panama City and San José (Costa Rica), David is an important transportation hub. If the road has you weary, slip into the slow pace, grab a jugo de caña (sugarcane juice) in downtown's Parque de Cervantes, the heart of the city, or day-trip to the beach or highlands.
