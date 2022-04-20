Gaza has been off limits to travellers since 2007, when Islamist party Hamas seized control of the strip and Israel responded by sealing its 1.8 million people off by land, air and sea. Even if it were possible for tourists to enter Gaza, it would not be advisable: Hamas fought three wars with Israel between 2006 and 2014, and the strip remains an unstable and dangerous place.

Gaza is one of the most densely populated places in the world – and one of the poorest, where hundreds of thousands of people live either in ramshackle refugee camps or in bombed-out buildings. Sealed off in their slither of land, surrounded by heavily fortified Israeli walls on three sides and a closed border with Egypt in the south, ordinary Gazans can only wait and hope that their leaders, their enemies and their international allies can finally find a way to end the stalemate.