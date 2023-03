In a park at Charing Cross, commemorating the Islamic Summit Conference held in Lahore in 1974, is Summit Minar. Underneath the minar - a tall, slender marble column - is a vaulted cellar housing gifts from the countries that attended the conference. Twenty stone slabs at the base of the pillar bear inscriptions of the word Allah. Outside is a pavilion with a glass case housing a Quran inscribed in gold leaf.