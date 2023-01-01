Polar Park

This large, open-air zoo is 23km south of Setermoen and 3.3km east of the E6. It features wildlife of the boreal taiga (marshy forest) in spacious enclosures that, but for the metal fencing, are scarcely distinguishable from the surrounding birch forests. Here you can observe animals such as brown bears, deer, musk oxen, reindeer, wolves, Eurasian lynx, wolverines, badgers and both red and polar fox. There are also zip-lines of varying lengths, which cost extra.

Follow the keeper around at predator feeding time (normally 1pm; check at reception); there's a host of other up-close encounters possible.