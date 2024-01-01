Forsvarsmuseum

The Far North

LoginSave

Those who are aroused by war games will have fun at the Troms Defence Museum, with its evocative interior dioramas and over 20 military vehicles to explore outside.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Polar Park

    Polar Park

    13.01 MILES

    This large, open-air zoo is 23km south of Setermoen and 3.3km east of the E6. It features wildlife of the boreal taiga (marshy forest) in spacious…

  • Setermoen Church

    Setermoen Church

    0.51 MILES

    A bell in the porch of this early-19th-century octagonal church dates from 1698. The ingenious heating system, with wood stoves and hot-water pipes…

View more attractions

Nearby The Far North attractions

1. Setermoen Church

0.51 MILES

A bell in the porch of this early-19th-century octagonal church dates from 1698. The ingenious heating system, with wood stoves and hot-water pipes…

2. Polar Park

13.01 MILES

This large, open-air zoo is 23km south of Setermoen and 3.3km east of the E6. It features wildlife of the boreal taiga (marshy forest) in spacious…