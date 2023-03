No, Narvik can't claim geothermal activity. But locals reckon that its water is the purest in the land. Each day at 1pm and 9pm from May to September, a valve is released and a mighty 75m-high plume of water spurts skywards. Clearly visible from town, it's even more impressive up close at the viewpoint beside Narvik's hydropower station. To get here, take the road that rises eastwards opposite the Best Western Narvik Hotell.