Lying beside a deep blue lake surrounded by snow- and forest-dappled peaks, the handful of colourful wooden houses that make up the tiny mountain village of Tuddal have a setting that is hard to top. There's nothing much to do here except relish the peace and quiet and maybe embark on a gentle ramble or two. The village sits at the foot of a bleak and spectacular summer-only mountain road between Rjukan and the E134 Notodden–Seljord road.

Halfway along this mountain road is a summer tourist office booth that has maps and route descriptions detailing a number of excellent hikes.