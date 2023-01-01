Norwegian Industrial Workers Museum

This museum, 7km west of Rjukan, is in the Vemork power station, which was the world's largest when completed in 1911. These days it honours the Socialist Workers' Party, which reached the height of its Norwegian activities here in the 1950s. There's an interesting exhibition about the race in the 1930s and '40s to make an atom bomb, plus a fabulous miniature power station in the main hall.

Travellers with disabilities and seniors over 65 are permitted to drive up to the entrance; everyone else must park at the swinging bridge. In summer a bus runs up from the car park to the entrance. Otherwise, it's a 15-minute, 700m climb on foot.