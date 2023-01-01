Stabbursnes Naturhus og Museum

Western Finnmark

The Stabbursnes Naturhus og Museum serves both the Stabbursdalen National Park and Stabbursnes Nature Reserve. It sells field guides, maps and fishing permits and has a well-mounted exhibition about the birds, animals and geology of the interior high plateau, river valleys and coast. It also serves as a visitor centre for the park and reserve – entry to that section is free.

It is, however, worth paying the entry fee and lingering over the exhibits if you're planning on spending any time exploring the area.

