Egersund Fayancemuseum

A walkable 1.5km northeast of Egersund centre, this well-designed museum (squirrelled away in an unprepossessing shopping centre), houses the wares of Egersund Fayance, the ceramic and porcelain firm that sustained the district from 1847 to 1979. The collection is organised chronologically, so is a fascinating encapsulation of 19th- and 20th-century design trends, ranging from early monumental pieces to the utilitarian stoneware that has now become highly collectable. The museum sells decorative prints of original patterns and some reproductions.