The 'folk' part of the Dalane Folk Museum features eight historic timber homes at Slettebø, 3.5km north of Egersund just off the Rv42.
Dalane Folk Museum
The Coast
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.45 MILES
A walkable 1.5km northeast of Egersund centre, this well-designed museum (squirrelled away in an unprepossessing shopping centre), houses the wares of…
1.59 MILES
There has been a church in Egersund since at least 1292. The cute, current manifestation dates back to the 1620s. The carved altarpiece, a depiction of…
26.14 MILES
The old 'Dutch Town' district, with its narrow streets and old timber buildings, makes for a richly atmospheric walk.
26.23 MILES
One building that stands out of the uniform streetscape is the unusual octagonal log-built Flekkefjord Church, which was consecrated in 1833. Designed by…
26.16 MILES
Flekkefjord Museum is housed in a home dating from 1724. The 19th-century interiors, mostly the bequest of one local woman, illustrate how a high…
Nearby The Coast attractions
1.45 MILES
A walkable 1.5km northeast of Egersund centre, this well-designed museum (squirrelled away in an unprepossessing shopping centre), houses the wares of…
1.59 MILES
There has been a church in Egersund since at least 1292. The cute, current manifestation dates back to the 1620s. The carved altarpiece, a depiction of…
26.14 MILES
The old 'Dutch Town' district, with its narrow streets and old timber buildings, makes for a richly atmospheric walk.
26.16 MILES
Flekkefjord Museum is housed in a home dating from 1724. The 19th-century interiors, mostly the bequest of one local woman, illustrate how a high…
26.23 MILES
One building that stands out of the uniform streetscape is the unusual octagonal log-built Flekkefjord Church, which was consecrated in 1833. Designed by…