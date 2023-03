Hamar's standout landmark is this sports arena, a graceful structure with the lines of an upturned Viking ship. The building, which hosted the speed skating during the 1994 Winter Olympics in Lillehammer, holds 20,000 spectators, encompasses 9600 sq metres of ice and is 94.6m long. Both in scale and aesthetics, it's an impressive place.

From late July to mid-August, it's open to the public for ice-skating (115kr per day).