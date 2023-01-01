Norsk Forestry Museum

Forests have been central to life in Norway since time immemorial, and this quirky museum 1km from downtown Elverum celebrates them in all their various forms. The museum's centrepiece is the Fantastic Tree, a 7.5m-high monster made of 10km of aluminium pipes, along with a huge glowing wall that shows the process of photosynthesis in action.

Elsewhere around the complex there are exhibitions on forestry, wildlife, carving and other arboreal themes. If you're also planning on visiting the Glomdal Museum, the joint ticket works out cheaper.