This collection of 90 historic buildings from the Glomma valley is one of the better examples of Norway's numerous 'folk' museums. It's 2km west of the town centre.
Glomdal Museum
Central Norway
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
18.36 MILES
West of town (1.5km), this extensive open-air museum includes 18th- and 19th-century buildings, a folk history exhibit featuring the creepy Devil's Finger…
0.48 MILES
Forests have been central to life in Norway since time immemorial, and this quirky museum 1km from downtown Elverum celebrates them in all their various…
18.53 MILES
Train spotters will have steam blowing out of their ears at the sight of this lovely railway museum, which brings together a fine collection of train…
16.34 MILES
Hamar's standout landmark is this sports arena, a graceful structure with the lines of an upturned Viking ship. The building, which hosted the speed…
Nearby Central Norway attractions
