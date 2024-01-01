Glomdal Museum

Central Norway

LoginSave

This collection of 90 historic buildings from the Glomma valley is one of the better examples of Norway's numerous 'folk' museums. It's 2km west of the town centre.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Domkirkeodden

    Domkirkeodden

    18.36 MILES

    West of town (1.5km), this extensive open-air museum includes 18th- and 19th-century buildings, a folk history exhibit featuring the creepy Devil's Finger…

  • Norsk Forestry Museum

    Norsk Forestry Museum

    0.48 MILES

    Forests have been central to life in Norway since time immemorial, and this quirky museum 1km from downtown Elverum celebrates them in all their various…

  • Norwegian Railway Museum

    Norwegian Railway Museum

    18.53 MILES

    Train spotters will have steam blowing out of their ears at the sight of this lovely railway museum, which brings together a fine collection of train…

  • Viking Ship Sports Arena

    Viking Ship Sports Arena

    16.34 MILES

    Hamar's standout landmark is this sports arena, a graceful structure with the lines of an upturned Viking ship. The building, which hosted the speed…

View more attractions

Nearby Central Norway attractions

1. Norsk Forestry Museum

0.48 MILES

Forests have been central to life in Norway since time immemorial, and this quirky museum 1km from downtown Elverum celebrates them in all their various…

2. Viking Ship Sports Arena

16.34 MILES

Hamar's standout landmark is this sports arena, a graceful structure with the lines of an upturned Viking ship. The building, which hosted the speed…

3. Domkirkeodden

18.36 MILES

West of town (1.5km), this extensive open-air museum includes 18th- and 19th-century buildings, a folk history exhibit featuring the creepy Devil's Finger…

4. Norwegian Railway Museum

18.53 MILES

Train spotters will have steam blowing out of their ears at the sight of this lovely railway museum, which brings together a fine collection of train…