This small turf museum is part of the historic Fargeklatten complex of restored buildings.
Turf Museum
Vesterålen
3 MILES
Around 1km south of the town entrance along the road to Bleik, this innovative space centre has a widescreen 16-minute movie and other exhibits about the…
0.33 MILES
The town's landmark red lighthouse, automated for many years, opened in 1859 and still shines on. To climb its 40m and 148 steps, arrange a guided tour…
0.31 MILES
The whale centre provides a perspective for whale-watchers, with displays on whale research, hunting and the life cycle of these gentle giants. Most…
0.28 MILES
The quaint, Arctic- and polar-themed Museum Nord has displays on local hunting and fishing traditions. There's extensive coverage of the 38 winter hunting…
This complex of historical buildings now includes a couple of small galleries displaying the art and crafts of northern Norway, with visiting exhibitions…
28.45 MILES
True, there can't be much competition outside Scandinavia. But the Senja Troll, 18m high and weighing in at 125,000kg, is the world's biggest troll,…
0.21 MILES
It only opens for a month, and even then just three days a week so take advantage if you happen to be in town. It's a typically austere northern Norwegian…
