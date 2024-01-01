Turf Museum

Vesterålen

LoginSave

This small turf museum is part of the historic Fargeklatten complex of restored buildings.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Spaceship Aurora

    Spaceship Aurora

    3 MILES

    Around 1km south of the town entrance along the road to Bleik, this innovative space centre has a widescreen 16-minute movie and other exhibits about the…

  • Red lighthouse in Andenes.

    Andenes Fyr

    0.33 MILES

    The town's landmark red lighthouse, automated for many years, opened in 1859 and still shines on. To climb its 40m and 148 steps, arrange a guided tour…

  • Hvalsenteret

    Hvalsenteret

    0.31 MILES

    The whale centre provides a perspective for whale-watchers, with displays on whale research, hunting and the life cycle of these gentle giants. Most…

  • Museum Nord

    Museum Nord

    0.28 MILES

    The quaint, Arctic- and polar-themed Museum Nord has displays on local hunting and fishing traditions. There's extensive coverage of the 38 winter hunting…

  • Fargeklatten Galleries

    Fargeklatten Galleries

    This complex of historical buildings now includes a couple of small galleries displaying the art and crafts of northern Norway, with visiting exhibitions…

  • Senjatrollet

    Senjatrollet

    28.45 MILES

    True, there can't be much competition outside Scandinavia. But the Senja Troll, 18m high and weighing in at 125,000kg, is the world's biggest troll,…

  • Andenes Kirke

    Andenes Kirke

    0.21 MILES

    It only opens for a month, and even then just three days a week so take advantage if you happen to be in town. It's a typically austere northern Norwegian…

View more attractions

Nearby Vesterålen attractions

1. Fargeklatten Galleries

This complex of historical buildings now includes a couple of small galleries displaying the art and crafts of northern Norway, with visiting exhibitions…

2. Andenes Kirke

0.21 MILES

It only opens for a month, and even then just three days a week so take advantage if you happen to be in town. It's a typically austere northern Norwegian…

3. Museum Nord

0.28 MILES

The quaint, Arctic- and polar-themed Museum Nord has displays on local hunting and fishing traditions. There's extensive coverage of the 38 winter hunting…

4. Hvalsenteret

0.31 MILES

The whale centre provides a perspective for whale-watchers, with displays on whale research, hunting and the life cycle of these gentle giants. Most…

5. Andenes Fyr

0.33 MILES

The town's landmark red lighthouse, automated for many years, opened in 1859 and still shines on. To climb its 40m and 148 steps, arrange a guided tour…

6. Spaceship Aurora

3 MILES

Around 1km south of the town entrance along the road to Bleik, this innovative space centre has a widescreen 16-minute movie and other exhibits about the…

7. Senjatrollet

28.45 MILES

True, there can't be much competition outside Scandinavia. But the Senja Troll, 18m high and weighing in at 125,000kg, is the world's biggest troll,…