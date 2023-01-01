Around 1km south of the town entrance along the road to Bleik, this innovative space centre has a widescreen 16-minute movie and other exhibits about the aurora borealis (rockets sent up from here aid in the study of this phenomenon) and Norway's role in space research. To really get into the spirit, join a virtual mission (one hour to 1¾ hours) aboard the Spaceship Aurora and even send up a virtual rocket – what fun! Ring ahead or book online.

It's all good, scientific fun and highly recommended.