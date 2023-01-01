Senjatrollet

True, there can't be much competition outside Scandinavia. But the Senja Troll, 18m high and weighing in at 125,000kg, is the world's biggest troll, attested by the Guinness World Records. There's a tractor and railway carriage for kids to clamber on and a cafe with shelf upon shelf of warty, bucktoothed trolls (and some fine pewterwork on display for mum and dad to look at). You can even enter the bowels of the grinning giant and explore his intestines.

There's also a wall for kids to hang their pacifiers or dummies, as a sign that they're ready to move on in life.