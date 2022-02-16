This medieval castle ruin is perched on top of a dramatic cliffside overlooking the glorious Causeway Coast.
Counties Londonderry & Antrim
Northern Ireland's spectacular north coast is a giant geology classroom. The patient work of the ocean has laid bare the black basalt and white chalk that underlies much of County Antrim, and has dissected the rocks into a scenic extravaganza of sea stacks, pinnacles, cliffs and caves. This mystical landscape's extraordinary rock formations, ruined castles and wooded glens made the region an atmospheric backdrop for the TV series Game of Thrones, with numerous filming locations here.
To the west, County Londonderry's chief attraction is the spirited city of Derry. Ireland's only walled city sits alongside a broad sweep of the River Foyle and echoes with centuries of often-turbulent history. Since 2010, Derry has undergone a renaissance, with a profusion of creative enterprises, public artworks and vibrant drinking and dining scenes. It also makes an ideal jumping-off point for the Wild Atlantic Way.
Explore Counties Londonderry & Antrim
- Dunluce Castle
This medieval castle ruin is perched on top of a dramatic cliffside overlooking the glorious Causeway Coast.
- Giant’s Causeway
This spectacular rock formation – Northern Ireland's only Unesco World Heritage site – is one of Ireland's most impressive and atmospheric landscape…
- Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge
This 20m-long, 1m-wide bridge of wire rope spans the chasm between the sea cliffs and the little island of Carrick-a-Rede, swaying 30m above the rock…
- PPeople's Gallery Murals
The 12 murals that decorate the gable ends of houses along Rossville St, near Free Derry Corner, are popularly referred to as the People's Gallery. They…
- DDerry's City Walls
The best way to get a feel for Derry's layout and history is to walk the 1.5km circumference of the city's walls. Completed in 1619, Derry's city walls…
- DDownhill Demesne
In 1774, the bishop of Derry (fourth earl of Bristol, Frederick Augustus Hervey), built a palatial home amid a 160-hectare demesne. The house burnt down…
- RRathlin West Light Seabird Centre
This Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) centre offers spectacular views of a thriving seabird colony, where every summer thousands of…
- SSeamus Heaney Home Place
Nobel Prize–winning poet Seamus Heaney's home town of Bellaghy, 54km northwest of Belfast, is the location of a wonderful museum and arts centre…
- GGuildhall
Standing just outside the city walls, the neo-Gothic Guildhall was originally built in 1890, then rebuilt after a fire in 1908. Its fine stained-glass…
