Northern Ireland's spectacular north coast is a giant geology classroom. The patient work of the ocean has laid bare the black basalt and white chalk that underlies much of County Antrim, and has dissected the rocks into a scenic extravaganza of sea stacks, pinnacles, cliffs and caves. This mystical landscape's extraordinary rock formations, ruined castles and wooded glens made the region an atmospheric backdrop for the TV series Game of Thrones, with numerous filming locations here.

To the west, County Londonderry's chief attraction is the spirited city of Derry. Ireland's only walled city sits alongside a broad sweep of the River Foyle and echoes with centuries of often-turbulent history. Since 2010, Derry has undergone a renaissance, with a profusion of creative enterprises, public artworks and vibrant drinking and dining scenes. It also makes an ideal jumping-off point for the Wild Atlantic Way.