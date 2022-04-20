County Antrim

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Dunluce Castle, Antrim coast, Northern Ireland

Getty Images/Moment RM

Overview

From Ballycastle to Portrush, Antrim's famous coastline is truly spectacular. But while the Causeway Coast might get the crowds, there's plenty more to see in this stunning county, from the nine wooded Glens of Antrim to a 12th-century Norman castle in Carrickfergus.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Setting sun over the The Giants Causeway, County Antrim, Northern Ireland.

    Giant’s Causeway

    County Antrim

    This spectacular rock formation – Northern Ireland's only Unesco World Heritage site – is one of Ireland's most impressive and atmospheric landscape…

  • x-default

    Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge

    County Antrim

    This 20m-long, 1m-wide bridge of wire rope spans the chasm between the sea cliffs and the little island of Carrick-a-Rede, swaying 30m above the rock…

  • Rathlin West Light Seabird Centre

    Rathlin West Light Seabird Centre

    County Antrim

    This Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) centre offers spectacular views of a thriving seabird colony, where every summer thousands of…

  • Old Bushmills Distillery

    Old Bushmills Distillery

    County Antrim

    Bushmills is the world's oldest licensed distillery, having been given permission to produce whiskey by King James I in 1608. The whiskey is made with…

  • Dark Hedges

    Dark Hedges

    County Antrim

    Planted by the Stuart family in the 18th century as the formal entrance to their property, these shadowy, gnarled, entwined beech trees are now among…

  • Carrickfergus Castle

    Carrickfergus Castle

    County Antrim

    The central keep of Ireland's first and finest Norman fortress was built by John de Courcy soon after his 1177 invasion of Ulster. The massive walls of…

  • Hilden Brewery

    Hilden Brewery

    County Antrim

    Ireland's oldest independent brewing company, dating from 1981, produces superior brews including caramel-malt Twisted Hop, Buck's Head double IPA, Barney…

  • Slemish Mountain

    Slemish Mountain

    County Antrim

    The skyline to the east of Ballymena is dominated by the distinctive craggy peak of Slemish (438m). The hill is one of many sites in the North associated…

View more attractions

Plan with a local